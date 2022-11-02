Merlion Park in Singapore. The city state’s efforts to build an international wealth hub are paying off as it enjoys a post-Covid resurgence. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s red-hot property prices ‘under control’ amid record US$317 billion of inflows, says central bank chief
- ‘When a large sum of money comes in to any country, you should be worried about it,’ Singapore’s central bank chief said of the record inflows
- But the city state is well-equipped to handle the surge, he said, adding that in terms of regulation ‘there’s so much money coming in, you can choose’
