People sit along the steps next to the Merlion statue along the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on June 1, 2022. Photo: AFP
Singapore mathematics tutor jailed for punching 8-year-old girl over wrong answers
- The 56-year-old lost his temper in one incident after the girl supplied incorrect answers, prompting him to punch her and push her head downwards
- He repeated the same actions in a second incident, but the father this time witnessed the punishment in CCTV footage and told the tutor to leave
People sit along the steps next to the Merlion statue along the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on June 1, 2022. Photo: AFP