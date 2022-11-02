People sit along the steps next to the Merlion statue along the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on June 1, 2022. Photo: AFP
Singapore mathematics tutor jailed for punching 8-year-old girl over wrong answers

  • The 56-year-old lost his temper in one incident after the girl supplied incorrect answers, prompting him to punch her and push her head downwards
  • He repeated the same actions in a second incident, but the father this time witnessed the punishment in CCTV footage and told the tutor to leave

Updated: 7:00pm, 2 Nov, 2022

