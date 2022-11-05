Tourists visit a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand set to cross tourism target as Malaysians, Indians lead return of post-pandemic visitors
- Over 1 million Malaysians and about 600,000 Indians have toured the kingdom, which is on course to surpass its goal to attract 10 million foreign visitors this year
- Thailand has also deployed more personnel to handle the surge in arrivals as it vies with other nations to draw travellers
Tourists visit a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 4. Photo: EPA-EFE