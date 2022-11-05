Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Over 80 Rohingya detained in Myanmar after traffickers abandoned them: source
- Source said group of Rohingya Muslims hoped to reach Malaysia; 2017 military crackdown forced 750,000 to flee for Bangladesh
- Rohingyas are seen as illegal immigrants in Buddhist-majority Myanmar; there are also reports navy found 120 Rohingyas on a boat
