Peramu Jaya candidate Mohd Nizar Najib with supporters during an election rally ahead of the 2022 Malaysian general election. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia election 2022: son of jailed former PM Najib Razak to make run for state seat in poll debut
- Mohamad Nizar Najib, 44, will contest the Peramu Jaya seat under the Pekan federal constituency
- Nizar’s father, Najib Razak, is serving a 12-year prison sentence for his role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal
