Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Barisan Nasional’s candidate for prime minister, gestures as he arrives at a nomination centre in Bera, Pahang, to submit his nomination papers on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia election 2022
Malaysia election: Umno unlikely to win clear majority as glut of candidates risks splitting vote, pollster says

  • A local pollster said it was ‘possible to imagine’ that no single coalition would attain a large enough plurality in the polls to form a government
  • Umno is unlikely to get a strong parliamentary majority, analysts said, and its Barisan Nasional coalition will probably have to form new alliances

Bloomberg

Updated: 1:08pm, 7 Nov, 2022

