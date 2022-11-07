An advertisement looking for skilled workers in Manila to go to the Middle East in 2017 before the Philippines suspended deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Photo: EPA
Philippines lifts ban on sending workers to Saudi Arabia after abuse protection promise
- Labour officials stopped sending workers to the oil-rich kingdom a year ago due to abuses that included unpaid wages
- Months of negotiations led to an agreement on safeguards, including an employment contract that provides insurance cover
