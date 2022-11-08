US Marines take up position in a trench during a joint US-Philippines military exercise in March. Photo: AP
Amid rising US-China tensions, Philippines says it’s ‘committed’ to speeding up US defence pact projects
- The US-Philippines Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, first signed in 2014, was shelved under former President Rodrigo Duterte
- But Ferdinand Marcos Jnr’s defence department says it’s committed to bolstering security ties to ‘build a more credible mutual defence posture’
US Marines take up position in a trench during a joint US-Philippines military exercise in March. Photo: AP