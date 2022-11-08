Members of the People Revolution Army (PRA) preparing homemade weapons in Pale township. Photo: AFPTV/ AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar anti-coup fighters risk lives making weapons from YouTube videos

  • Anti-coup militias have turned to risky trial-and-error operations in making their own weapons in a bid to turn the tide in the fighting against the military
  • Making these crude munitions can be hazardous with several fighters suffering injuries, while another fighter was killed after testing a mortal shell

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:44pm, 8 Nov, 2022

