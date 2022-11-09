Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Saudi Royal Court Handout via Reuters
Thailand says MBS to become first top Saudi royal to visit in more than 30 years for next week’s Apec meeting in Bangkok
- A Thai government spokeswoman said Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will attend next week’s Apec economic leaders’ meeting as a special guest
- The two sides are set to sign agreements to elevate diplomatic and investment ties following a ‘historic breakthrough’ in relations earlier this year
