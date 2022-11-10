The Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket carrying the space lab module Mengtian blasts off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Centre in China’s Hainan province in October. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Suspected Chinese rocket debris found in Philippine waters
- Officials say they are pressing for Manila to ratify UN treaties that allow people to seek compensation for damage or injury from space launches
- China has previously faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled
The Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket carrying the space lab module Mengtian blasts off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Centre in China’s Hainan province in October. Photo: Xinhua via AP