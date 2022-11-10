Cambodia will give locally made luxury watches as souvenirs to leaders attending the Asean summit in Phnom Penh. Photo: Hun Sen’s Facebook page via Reuters
Watch-obsessed Cambodian PM Hun Sen to give limited-edition timepieces as Asean summit gifts
- Hun Sen said 25 watches featuring sophisticated tourbillon mechanism have been ‘prepared and assembled by pure Cambodian technicians’
- He has faced public scrutiny in recent years after being photographed wearing luxury watches, including by Patek Philippe, while much of the country struggles with poverty
