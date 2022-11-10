Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators inspect the debris of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 plane recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesian air crash that killed 62 – faulty system, poor pilot monitoring contributed, investigators find
- Sriwijaya jet crashed into sea after take-off from Jakarta in 2021, killing all 62 people on board, was Indonesia’s third major plane accident in six years
- Problems with the automatic throttle that controls engine power were reported 65 times since 2013 but were still unresolved before the accident
