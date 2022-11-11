Coal currently dominates Indonesia’s economy, accounting for more than half of the country’s electricity. File photo: Reuters
Can US$15 billion climate finance deal nudge Indonesia to ditch coal?
- Under the just energy transition partnership, the US and Japan would give at least US$15 billion to help Indonesia accelerate efforts to shift away from the fossil fuel
- The green deal could be announced during next week’s G20 meetings in Bali after roughly a year of negotiations
