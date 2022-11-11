Peace talks panel with chair David B Diciano, centre, acting commander Brigadier General Arturo Rojas, left, and Brigadier General Eduardo Gubat, acting commander of the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division, and rebel mediators. Photo: AP
Filipino troops, rebels forge truce after fighting kills 10, amid peace talks
- Clashes erupted on the island province of Basilan, where emergency talks arranged by government and rebel mediators led to an indefinite ceasefire agreement
- Conflict underscored the fragility of law and order in a region faced with a surfeit of firearms, private armies, crushing poverty and history of violence
