US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine will make decision on any negotiations with Russia – Antony Blinken
- The US secretary of state and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a meeting on the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday
- Blinken also discussed the United States’ unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine in mitigating the effects of Russia’s attacks on critical infrastructure
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday. Photo: AFP