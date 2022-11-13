US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Asean
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Ukraine will make decision on any negotiations with Russia – Antony Blinken

  • The US secretary of state and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a meeting on the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday
  • Blinken also discussed the United States’ unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine in mitigating the effects of Russia’s attacks on critical infrastructure

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:42am, 13 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE