Dutch prosecutors have asked for life sentences against four suspects, being tried in absentia, for their involvement in the downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. Photo: EPA-EFE
Verdict of 4 men on trial for Malaysia Airlines MH17 disaster to be delivered by Dutch court on Thursday
- All 298 passengers and crew were killed when the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was hit over separatist-held eastern Ukraine in 2014
- Eight years on from the disaster, the region where MH17 crashed has become one of the key battlegrounds in Russia’s nearly nine-month-old war in Ukraine
