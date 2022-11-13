A woman holds eggs and food while walking through flood waters ahead of 15th General Election in Klang, state of Selangor, Malaysia on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia election 2022: thousands evacuated as monsoon-season flash floods affect campaigns

  • Floods have sparked renewed criticism of the decision by the government to call an early election on November 19 during the monsoon season
  • Malaysia’s meteorological department warned there will be thunderstorms and continuous rains until November 17, two days before the polls

Bloomberg

Updated: 3:15pm, 13 Nov, 2022

