A woman holds eggs and food while walking through flood waters ahead of 15th General Election in Klang, state of Selangor, Malaysia on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia election 2022: thousands evacuated as monsoon-season flash floods affect campaigns
- Floods have sparked renewed criticism of the decision by the government to call an early election on November 19 during the monsoon season
- Malaysia’s meteorological department warned there will be thunderstorms and continuous rains until November 17, two days before the polls
