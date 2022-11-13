Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo at the G20 Summit in Bali. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US$31 billion needed for global pandemic fund, Indonesia urges G20
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo thanked donors for their US$1.4 billion contributions so far but said he hoped for ‘more robust support’
- Launch followed G20 health and finance ministers’ meeting, ahead of summit of leading world economies taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday
