A customer smells cannabis buds at a newly opened coffeeshop and smoking lounge in Bangkok. Revised rules say that only cannabis buds, not the whole plant, will be considered a ‘controlled herb’ in Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand tweaks cannabis rules as lawmakers lash out at recreational use
- Sales to students or through vending machines or electronic or online channels are now prohibited, as is commercial advertising
- Licensed businesses must also report to the government the amount of ‘controlled herb’ – now defined only as cannabis buds – that they have in stock
A customer smells cannabis buds at a newly opened coffeeshop and smoking lounge in Bangkok. Revised rules say that only cannabis buds, not the whole plant, will be considered a ‘controlled herb’ in Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE