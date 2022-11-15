Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shakes hands with Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen on Saturday during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Phnom Penh. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cambodia PM tests positive for Covid-19 after meeting China’s Li, Biden, other world leaders
- Hun Sen also had maskless encounters with officials from Japan, Australia, Canada and eight Southeast Asian nations at this weekend’s Asean summit
- He said that he missed a dinner with G20 heads of state on Monday evening due to his late arrival to Bali, and will be returning to Cambodia
