Signage for HSBC Holdings Plc is displayed on the building that houses its headquarters in the central business district of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC eyes ‘substantial’ expansion plans from its new Singapore headquarters
- The bank’s new office measures more than 140,000 square feet with a 4,000-strong workforce. It aims to double its wealth business in Singapore by 2025
- HSBC also revealed that it had moved its Southeast Asia markets team for rates and currencies and its book to Singapore, without saying from where
