A nurse administers a vaccination to a patient in southern Thailand’s Pattani province. Photo: AFP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand to start issuing one-year visas for visitors seeking medical treatment

  • The cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to lower the fee for such visas to 5,000 baht (US$140) from 6,000 baht from January 1, a government spokeswoman said
  • The medical visas will allow foreign patients to fly in and out of Thailand besides allowing them a maximum stay of 90 days at a stretch, the spokeswoman said

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:47am, 16 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
