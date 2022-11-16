A nurse administers a vaccination to a patient in southern Thailand’s Pattani province. Photo: AFP
Thailand to start issuing one-year visas for visitors seeking medical treatment
- The cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to lower the fee for such visas to 5,000 baht (US$140) from 6,000 baht from January 1, a government spokeswoman said
- The medical visas will allow foreign patients to fly in and out of Thailand besides allowing them a maximum stay of 90 days at a stretch, the spokeswoman said
