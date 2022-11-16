US Vice President Kamala Harris in Arlington, Virginia, US on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Kamala Harris to visit Philippine island at edge of South China Sea dispute
- The visit, scheduled for next Tuesday, will make vice-president Harris the highest-ranking US official to visit the Palawan island chain near the Spratly Islands
- The move may be interpreted by Beijing as a sharp rebuke. Beijing claims some territories in the waters off Palawan and much of the South China Sea as part of China
