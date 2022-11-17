Long-tailed macaques are protected under international trade law and special permits are required to import the animals into the US. File photo: AFP
Cambodia wildlife official faces 145 years in jail for smuggling long-tailed macaques to US
- Masphal Kry, his colleague and six workers linked to a Hong Kong-based firm were accused of exporting wild macaques to the US, falsely labelled as captive bred
- Kry was arrested in New York while travelling to Panama to attend a conference on protecting endangered species
