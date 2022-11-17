Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong urges caution in assuming relations between China and the US could improve rapidly. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s Lawrence Wong says Xi-Biden meeting is start of a ‘long and difficult’ journey
- Deputy PM Lawrence Wong cautioned about assuming relations could change ‘overnight’ after years of ‘deep suspicions and distrust’ between China and US
- The city state has ties to both, allowing US to bolster presence in region via access to military facilities, while relying on China as a top trading partner
