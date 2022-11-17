One of the prisoners being released in Myanmar, Vicky Bowman (pictured with her husband, Burmese artist Htein Lin, and their baby Aurora). Photo: SCMP
Myanmar releasing four foreign nationals among broad amnesty of nearly 6,000 prisoners
- Australian Sean Turnell, Japan’s Toru Kubota, Briton Vicky Bowman, American Kyaw Htay Oo, and 11 Myanmar celebrities are among 5,774 prisoners being released
- 16,232 people have been detained on political charges in Myanmar since the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year, rights group says
