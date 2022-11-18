French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the APEC CEO summit in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: AFP
Macron says France doesn’t believe in ‘confrontation’ in Asia as US-China power struggle intensifies
- The French president told business leaders at the Apec summit that Paris wants to play a stabilising role in the region to avert conflict
- He also urged Asian countries to join the ‘increasing consensus’ against the war in Ukraine
