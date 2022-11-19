Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr and agreed to pay Filipino workers their owed salaries. Photo: AFP
Philippines says Saudi Arabia to pay Filipino migrant workers US$532 million in owed wages
- Compensation package of US$532 million would ‘make up for so many years of anguish and disappointment’ migrant workers spokesperson said
- More than 700,000 Filipinos work in the kingdom, most of whom are domestic and construction workers, according to latest official data
