US Vice-President Kamala Harris meets Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana in Wat Ratchabophit temple in Bangkok on the day it was announced the US will help Thailand develop nuclear power. Photo: AFP
US to help Thailand develop nuclear power as part of global clean energy initiative
- The White House said the technical help programme was part of its Net Zero World Initiative to promote clean energy
- Thailand does not have nuclear power, with the public mood on the issue souring after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan
US Vice-President Kamala Harris meets Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana in Wat Ratchabophit temple in Bangkok on the day it was announced the US will help Thailand develop nuclear power. Photo: AFP