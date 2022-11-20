Malaysia faces hung parliament in tight election race. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia election 2022
Malaysia election 2022: tight race indicates hung parliament for first time ever

  • Both Anwar Ibrahim and Muhyiddin Yassin claimed to have the support to form government, though they did not disclose which parties they had allied with
  • Malaysia’s constitutional monarch may also get involved, as he has the power to appoint as Prime Minister a lawmaker whom he believes can command a majority

Reuters

Updated: 9:30am, 20 Nov, 2022

