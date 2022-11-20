Malaysia faces hung parliament in tight election race. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia election 2022: tight race indicates hung parliament for first time ever
- Both Anwar Ibrahim and Muhyiddin Yassin claimed to have the support to form government, though they did not disclose which parties they had allied with
- Malaysia’s constitutional monarch may also get involved, as he has the power to appoint as Prime Minister a lawmaker whom he believes can command a majority
