Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr shakes hands with US Vice-President Kamala Harris at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila on Monday. Photo: Pool via AP
US-Philippines relations: Kamala Harris in Manila vows Washington’s ‘unwavering commitment’
- The US vice-president said she can’t ‘see a future for the Philippines that does not include the United States’
- Harris is the highest-ranking US official to visit Manila since President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr took power in June
