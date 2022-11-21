The mother of a Singapore woman who was sentenced to 30 years’ jail last year for the horrific abuse of a Myanmar domestic worker, leading to her death, pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple charges related to the same case. Photo: AFP
Singapore woman admits aiding daughter to starve, fatally abuse Myanmar domestic helper
- From around May 2016, 64-year-old Prema S Naraynasamy joined her daughter, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, in abusing Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don, ultimately killing the 24-year-old
- Gaiyathiri was sentenced to 30 years’ jail last year while Prema will be sentenced on January 9 for the 48 charges of voluntarily causing hurt
