A 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s western province of West Java on Monday, with the tremors strongly felt in the country’s capital of Jakarta and triggering panic. Photo: Xinhua
At least 14 killed in Indonesia following 5.6 magnitude earthquake
- The national disaster agency reported 14 deaths, but a government official from Cianjur, told local media 20 people had died and 300 more were injured
- In the two hours after the quake 25 aftershocks had been recorded according to the country’s weather and geophysics agency
