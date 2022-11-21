FTX Group named a slate of new independent directors to oversee the collapsed crypto empire and said its bankruptcy may involve more than a million creditors. Photo: Bloomberg/File
FTX Group named a slate of new independent directors to oversee the collapsed crypto empire and said its bankruptcy may involve more than a million creditors. Photo: Bloomberg/File
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore defends stance against crypto exchange Binance post-FTX bankruptcy fallout

  • Singapore said reason two crypto exchanges received different treatment was because Binance.com was ‘actively soliciting’ users, while FTX was not
  • The Monetary Authority said it received several complaints about Binance.com between January and August last year

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:50pm, 21 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
FTX Group named a slate of new independent directors to oversee the collapsed crypto empire and said its bankruptcy may involve more than a million creditors. Photo: Bloomberg/File
FTX Group named a slate of new independent directors to oversee the collapsed crypto empire and said its bankruptcy may involve more than a million creditors. Photo: Bloomberg/File
READ FULL ARTICLE