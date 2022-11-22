Playground equipment is seen at a destroyed kindergarten in Cugenang, Indonesia, after Monday’s earthquake. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia counts cost of deadly West Java earthquake: ‘most of the casualties are children’
- At least 162 people were killed in Monday’s quake, many of them children, with more than 300 injured
- Children were still in school when the quake hit at around 1pm. Authorities said on Tuesday that they expected the death toll to rise
