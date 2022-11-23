A resident salvages belongings from her damaged house after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia, on November 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Explainer |
Why did Indonesia’s shallow earthquake cause so much destruction?

  • Experts say proximity to fault lines, the depth of the temblor and buildings not being constructed using quake-proof methods were factors in the devastation
  • The shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and buried several houses in Indonesia’s most populous province of West Java

Associated Press
Updated: 7:00am, 23 Nov, 2022

