A resident salvages belongings from her damaged house after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia, on November 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
Why did Indonesia’s shallow earthquake cause so much destruction?
- Experts say proximity to fault lines, the depth of the temblor and buildings not being constructed using quake-proof methods were factors in the devastation
- The shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and buried several houses in Indonesia’s most populous province of West Java
