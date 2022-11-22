US Vice-President Kamala Harris delivers a speech on board a Philippine coastguard vessel in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: Kamala Harris vows US-Philippines will stand together ‘in the face of intimidation and coercion’
- The US vice-president, who visited the Philippine island of Palawan in the disputed waterway, said Washington has a ‘profound stake in the future of this region’.
- Harris added the UN-backed tribunal decision rejecting China’s claims over the South China Sea must be respected
US Vice-President Kamala Harris delivers a speech on board a Philippine coastguard vessel in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters