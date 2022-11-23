Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr said he wants Beijing to explain the mismatched reports of Sunday’s incident in the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua
Philippines’ Marcos calls on China to explain mismatched reports of rocket debris seizure
- Beijing insists the handover of rocket debris on Sunday took place after ‘friendly consultation’. The Philippine navy said it was ‘forcefully’ seized
- The Philippine president said he would send a diplomatic note to Beijing asking ‘why is it that their account is so different’ and ‘much more benign’
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr said he wants Beijing to explain the mismatched reports of Sunday’s incident in the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua