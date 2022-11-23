A view of the city skyline in Singapore. Growth in the city state’s trade, finance and insurance sectors is expected to be hit by a slowdown in other major economies. Photo: Reuters
A view of the city skyline in Singapore. Growth in the city state’s trade, finance and insurance sectors is expected to be hit by a slowdown in other major economies. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore forecasts growth as low as 0.5 per cent next year as global pressures mount

  • The city state’s Ministry of Trade and Industry said GDP is expected to rise by 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent next year
  • That’s down from about 3.5 per cent this year, as Singapore joins a global trend towards slowing growth

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:02pm, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the city skyline in Singapore. Growth in the city state’s trade, finance and insurance sectors is expected to be hit by a slowdown in other major economies. Photo: Reuters
A view of the city skyline in Singapore. Growth in the city state’s trade, finance and insurance sectors is expected to be hit by a slowdown in other major economies. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE