A view of the city skyline in Singapore. Growth in the city state’s trade, finance and insurance sectors is expected to be hit by a slowdown in other major economies. Photo: Reuters
Singapore forecasts growth as low as 0.5 per cent next year as global pressures mount
- The city state’s Ministry of Trade and Industry said GDP is expected to rise by 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent next year
- That’s down from about 3.5 per cent this year, as Singapore joins a global trend towards slowing growth
