A six-year-old boy was pulled out of the rubble in Cianjur, West Java on Wednesday. Photo: Bogor Administraion/AFP
‘Miracle rescue’: Indonesia boy, 6, pulled from quake rubble after 2 days

  • The young boy survived for two days without any food or drink, and was only saved by a wall holding up another collapsed wall
  • Rescue revived hopes survivors could still be pulled alive from wreckage days after a tremor hit the West Java town of Cianjur, killing at least 271 people

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:42am, 24 Nov, 2022

