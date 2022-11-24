Children queuing for milk during trauma healing treatment at a relief centre after the earthquake. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia struggles to get aid to quake survivors, children desperate for medicine, milk and nappies
- Sanitation is lacking and rubbish is piling up as survivors ration food and wait for medicines, milk and nappies for children
- Monday’s 5.6-magnitude quake, about 75km south of Jakarta, killed at least 271 people and left thousands sheltering in tents
Children queuing for milk during trauma healing treatment at a relief centre after the earthquake. Photo: Reuters