Subic Bay, which faces the South China Sea, was a US Naval Base for 94 years. Photo: Steven Borowiec
US military poised to return to Subic Bay, Philippines after 30 year absence, to counter China’s presence
- Manila and Washington are negotiating about setting up five more locations for the US military
- Subic Bay, which faces the South China Sea, was a US Naval Base for 94 years until 30 years ago
