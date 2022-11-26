A Singaporean man was jailed for threatening to send sexually explicit content he had of a girl to a chat group on Telegram. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails man who threatened to upload sex video of girl he met on OkCupid
- Sim Bing Rui created a fake profile on the dating app where he met the 19-year-old and tricked her into performing sex acts on him and recorded them
- He was jailed for 16 weeks for threatening to share the intimate footage of the girl to a Telegram chat group unless she had sex with him
