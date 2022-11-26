Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu inspect the honorary guard in Jakarta, on November 25, 2022. Photo: AFP
Indonesia and France share ‘strategic intimacy’, French minister says after US$8 billion fighter jet deal

  • Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu met in Jakarta as Indonesia prepares to take over Asean presidency
  • Indonesia ordered 42 of France’s Rafale fighter jets in an US$8.1 billion deal; discussing the purchase of two French Scorpene-class attack submarines

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:47pm, 26 Nov, 2022

