Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks after the Special Meeting of the National Livelihood Action Council at the Prime Minister’s office. Photo: dpa
Malaysia election 2022: PM Anwar Ibrahim says subsidies must be targeted to low-income people
- Government agencies will have two weeks to review the implications of narrowing the subsidies, Anwar told a news conference
- Meanwhile, the new PM said he will discuss cabinet appointments with his coalition partners in the next few days
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks after the Special Meeting of the National Livelihood Action Council at the Prime Minister’s office. Photo: dpa