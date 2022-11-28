Ganjar Pranowo, the current governor of Central Java and one of the presidential hopefuls looking to run in 2024. Photo: Shutterstock
Jokowi hints at choice of successor for Indonesia’s next president with ‘fully white-haired’ remark
- ‘Look at the leader’s hair too, if it’s fully white, that means they are thinking about the people,’ President Joko Widodo told a rally in Jakarta
- Ganjar Pranowo is the only presidential hopeful with a full head of white hair among the most popular contenders for the next elections in 2024
