An intoxicated Singapore man was sentenced to 10 years and eight months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting his eight-year-old daughter. Photo: AFP
‘How could you?’: Singapore grandfather horrified over son’s sexual abuse of daughter

  • An intoxicated Singapore man sexually assaulted his eight-year-old daughter with a device, but was disrupted when his elderly father returned home
  • The offender was sentenced on Monday to 10 years and eight months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane for his actions

CNA
Updated: 12:59pm, 29 Nov, 2022

