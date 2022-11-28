An intoxicated Singapore man was sentenced to 10 years and eight months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting his eight-year-old daughter. Photo: AFP
‘How could you?’: Singapore grandfather horrified over son’s sexual abuse of daughter
- An intoxicated Singapore man sexually assaulted his eight-year-old daughter with a device, but was disrupted when his elderly father returned home
- The offender was sentenced on Monday to 10 years and eight months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane for his actions
