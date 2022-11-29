Four monks including an abbot at a temple in Phetchabun province’s Bung Sam Phan district tested positive for methamphetamine on Monday. Photo: AFP
Thailand
Thailand temple left empty after all its monks fail drug tests

  • Four monks including an abbot at a temple in central Thailand tested positive for methamphetamine, a district official said
  • Thailand is a major transit country for methamphetamine flooding in from Myanmar’s Shan state via Laos, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:03pm, 29 Nov, 2022

