People pictured at the “Pink Dot” event in June, which is held annually in a public show of support for Singapore’s LGBT community. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Singapore scrapped Section 377A, but LGBTQ families still find life hard in the conservative city state
- The repeal of Singapore’s colonial-era sodomy law has been cheered as a symbolic victory for the gay community – but not for non-traditional families
- Activists say national policies on issues such as adoption, surrogacy, education, media and housing effectively penalise children of LGBTQ parents
People pictured at the “Pink Dot” event in June, which is held annually in a public show of support for Singapore’s LGBT community. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS