People pictured at the “Pink Dot” event in June, which is held annually in a public show of support for Singapore’s LGBT community. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore scrapped Section 377A, but LGBTQ families still find life hard in the conservative city state

  • The repeal of Singapore’s colonial-era sodomy law has been cheered as a symbolic victory for the gay community – but not for non-traditional families
  • Activists say national policies on issues such as adoption, surrogacy, education, media and housing effectively penalise children of LGBTQ parents

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:05am, 30 Nov, 2022

